There are few shows that can stand the test of time. The explosive, pun intended, Breaking bad is definitely one of them. 

Walter and Jesse
Source: IMDb

And if the epic premise, fabulous performances, and stellar finale was not enough proof, then this scene will show, once and for all, how relevant the show is, even today.

In the first episode of season 4, Walter White, with his usual pragmatism, reminds everyone to wear masks (though for different reasons, of course). But, if that isn't the mantra for 2020, we don't know what is. Twitter agrees:

So people, if the most intelligent and practical chemistry 'teacher' is saying it, it must be right - wear the masks! 