There are few shows that can stand the test of time. The explosive, pun intended, Breaking bad is definitely one of them.

And if the epic premise, fabulous performances, and stellar finale was not enough proof, then this scene will show, once and for all, how relevant the show is, even today.

In the first episode of season 4, Walter White, with his usual pragmatism, reminds everyone to wear masks (though for different reasons, of course). But, if that isn't the mantra for 2020, we don't know what is. Twitter agrees:

"I just want to go on record, we should all be wearing masks."

Walter White could see the future. And man, was he enjoying watching amateur cook hour #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/98rvVvOhbc — Tricia Grace 🌌 🖤 (@sapphiremoon01) May 26, 2020

even years later, breaking bad never fails to be relevant pic.twitter.com/KiVZ9aVNPF — kylau ren (@lolosnow_) July 13, 2020

“Okay I just wanna go on record that we should all be wearing masks.” #BreakingBad — emo mom (@emo_mom_) April 28, 2020

It may sound ironic, but please help it spread. pic.twitter.com/20ShYp6wRc — Dariusz Jemielniak (@JemielniakD) May 28, 2020

So people, if the most intelligent and practical chemistry 'teacher' is saying it, it must be right - wear the masks!