Recently, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presented Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony. The couple took to social media to share the news with photos that spelled loved.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Sanjana & Jasprit pic.twitter.com/EhXiBPpvHG — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) March 15, 2021

However, what it also spelled, or rather looked like, was all the other celebrity wedding photos!

I mean I can't be the only one who has noticed this, right? That there is the classic mandap shot, with couples usually gazing into each other's eyes lovingly.

While I'm all for gazing into the eyes of a loved one (thus my obsession with looking in the mirror), I'm a little surprised that it's the *only* pose that celebs are posing in.

And then there is the perfect shot of doing the rounds of the mandap!

How are these guys not scared of tripping? Okay, that's only my clumsy ass? Got it.

And last, but not least, the excited varmala shot!

So, while I can't help getting a little sappy at seeing the wedding photos of celeb couples, I do wish there was a little variety. After all, ladka nahi toh kya hua, wedding photos ki inspiration toh ho sakti hai na.