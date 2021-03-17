Remember Darsheel Safary? Yes, the Taare Zameen Par kid who became a global sensation back in 2007.

He is now 24 and very much an adult who we almost did not recognise!

Netflix just shared a video of the actor about school pre and post pandemic, and we can't keep our eyes off him.

Look how he's grown, and his acting is still on point! Guess it's good some things never change.

Watch the full video here:

The actor has been spotted in a few web series, but we hope to see him on the big screen once again, soon.