So, while we just got to know that Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page got roped in to star in Russo Brothers The Gray Man, there's a bit about the movie that's making us desi fans proud as hell.

Tamil star and Kolaveri Di fame Dhanush will also be starring in this action-thriller flick alongside Hollywood giants like Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and Jessica Henwick.

According to reports, Dhanush might be playing the head of one of the teams that is after freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling.

This is not Dhanush's first Hollywood gig. But him being a part of the most expensive Netflix original ever is not just a big leap for him but for the entire Bollywood fraternity.

Moreover, we can't wait to see this Tamil actor making a mark alongside such a stellar cast.