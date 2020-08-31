Naturally, Kian wanted to do something special in memory of his favourite superhero so, he decided to pose with his action figures 'Wakanada forever' style as a tribute to the late actor.
MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig— King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020
Kian never met Boseman and nor did he ever see the actor's work outside of Marvel's 2018 film "Black Panther" but he enjoyed watching him on the big screen. In an interview with CNN, Kian said:
He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes too. When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn't stop talking about him.
He placed Black Panther's action figure in a shoe box wrapped in black silk. And, he surrounded the box with flowers and an award metal, as well as an Iron Man glove to honor another superhero who died on screen.
However, Kian isn't the only one who is paying tribute to his favourite superhero. Other kids also paid tribute to Boseman in their own special way.
Kids were seen doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.
This little boy showed the incident in one picture. RIP Chadwick Boseman.#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/r6dVKYRXO6— Justin uche (@TheMatter17) August 29, 2020
#Wakanda4Ever Rest In Peace Chadwick Boseman— BobbY (@CrewKizit) August 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Black Panther
Rest In peace panther
Wakanda Forever ! #Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/l9pnpRIEiG
This is a 5 years old kid tribute to black panther Chadwick. #ripChadwick pic.twitter.com/qZ12hI9dgg— Diego Arévalo (@darevalou) August 29, 2020
Fare thee well #Wakanda4Ever #RipBro pic.twitter.com/2ap4zyaYur— derrickks (@derrickks2) August 30, 2020
Thanks for all the memories. Rest in power, King.