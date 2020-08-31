Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther touched so many hearts. But, the news of his death came as a shock to many, including this 7-year-old boy named Kian Westbrook who just couldn't stop crying after hearing the tragic news about his favourite superhero.

Naturally, Kian wanted to do something special in memory of his favourite superhero so, he decided to pose with his action figures 'Wakanada forever' style as a tribute to the late actor.

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

Kian never met Boseman and nor did he ever see the actor's work outside of Marvel's 2018 film "Black Panther" but he enjoyed watching him on the big screen. In an interview with CNN, Kian said:

He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes too. When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn't stop talking about him.

The 7-year-old held a small memorial for the late actor in front of his home in Florissant, Missouri, on Saturday, along with his Avengers action figures.

He placed Black Panther's action figure in a shoe box wrapped in black silk. And, he surrounded the box with flowers and an award metal, as well as an Iron Man glove to honor another superhero who died on screen.

However, Kian isn't the only one who is paying tribute to his favourite superhero. Other kids also paid tribute to Boseman in their own special way.

Kids were seen doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.

This little boy showed the incident in one picture. RIP Chadwick Boseman.#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/r6dVKYRXO6 — Justin uche (@TheMatter17) August 29, 2020

#Wakanda4Ever Rest In Peace Chadwick Boseman

Rest In Peace Black Panther

Rest In peace panther

Wakanda Forever ! #Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/l9pnpRIEiG — BobbY (@CrewKizit) August 29, 2020

This is a 5 years old kid tribute to black panther Chadwick. #ripChadwick pic.twitter.com/qZ12hI9dgg — Diego Arévalo (@darevalou) August 29, 2020

Over the years, Boseman became a global icon and an inspiring symbol of Black power. The 43-year-old actor died after losing a 4-year battle to colon cancer on Friday that he never talked about publicly.

Thanks for all the memories. Rest in power, King.