The Superbowl might not mean a lot of the people outside of the USA, but when new films and shows are concerned, there is no day bigger than this.

Literally every movie, every show you have been waiting for, for years, has managed to release a teaser, a trailer or even a first look at the event.

We will, of course, start with footage from much-awaited Disney+ shows like Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Yes, that happened. Even though we barely got a line from any of the leads to have any idea of what was going to happen, it was just cool to get that Avengers vibe, now that we won't have one of those films for a while.

Next on the list was the trailer for the new James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's last- No Time To Die. This is the first time in years that Agent 007 is sort of being advertised to die. So be prepared for that.

Everybody has wanted a Top Gun sequel for a while and now we are finally getting one. In the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick we see Maverick being drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Well, we have already got a couple of teasers/trailers for Black Widow. So a lot of the footage used for this trailer has already been seen by us. But hey, I ain't complaining!

The Fast & The Furious franchise has been running for two decades now and very successfully too. The films are big-budget action thrillers and F9 is no different. Except the big bad this time is WWE's John Cena, who plays Dominic Torreto's brother! WHAAAAAT!

We have already seen the first trailer for A Quiet Place 2. And while that seemed like it happened from the perspective of Emily Blunt's character, this one tells the story as John Krasinski saw it happen. Either way, it's shit scary.

Would you believe me, if I tell you Snoop Dogg himself will be joining Keanu Reeves as a character on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run? You would think I was stoned. But I ain't. Snoop's in the freaking movie.

And it's not just these. Trailers for Amazon's new series starring Al Pacino, Hunters was released, along with teasers for Sonic the Hedgehog, Mulan, and Minions: The Rise of Gru among other things. So grab a popcorn. There's a lot of catching up you have to do here.