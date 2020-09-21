The Emmys are on and in the midst of it all, Marvel decided to give us a little glimpse of WandaVision. The show could well possibly be the only offering from the MCU for 2020.

Set during the events after Avengers: Endgame, the show seems to follow Wanda Maximoff and The Vision as they try to live a normal life. And while you may have questions, they will probably only increase after watching the trailer.

We can already hear you asking, wait, isn't Vision dead? And why is everything in black and white? And why does the trailer give us wholesome yet creepy vibes?

We wish we knew. There is no official release date for the show as of now.