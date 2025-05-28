In association with JioHotstar

Had enough of your summer holidays dominated by grand action blockbusters, grim dramas, or superheroes saving the day again and again and again. Well, we have got the perfect ‘blue’ solution to this fatigue of adrenaline rush as ‘Lilo & Stitch’, Disney’s biggest summer blockbuster, is in theatres now. And it’s not just the movie which is making all the waves, from Rashmika Mandanaa to Ahsaas Channa, from Ruhee Dosani to PVRs, Stitch’s cuteness has taken over every theater and everyone’s hearts.

The film is a live-action animated remake of Disney’s 2002 traditionally animated movie of the same name, and the best thing is, it’s an entertainer for the whole family. If you’ve been waiting for a wholesome, feel-good blockbuster that brings laughter, love, and some serious cuteness to the big screen, this one’s a must-watch for you. Here’s why you can’t absolutely afford to miss the adorable Lilo and cheeky Stitch in the theaters.

1. Stitch Is Too Cute To Handle, And The Internet Agrees



I mean just look at Stitch, again.

Well, aren’t we Indians already obsessed with ‘adorable blue aliens’? Even if you haven’t watched the adorable animated movie, we bet you still have a Stitch with you. Knowingly or unknowingly, you must have bought its keychains from CP or its T-shirts from Linking Road, just because how cute Stitch looks.

From the countless memes and fan edits to Ashaas Channa, Ruhee Dosani, Shrishti Gargg, Aisha Ahmed, Tarani Shah and Rebel Kid, all are saying one thing “I want a Stitch”.

2. Rashmika Mandanna Has A New Best Friend…And Netizens Want The Same

When Rashmika revealed her new best friend to the world – and yes you guessed it right, It’s none other than the fluffy Stitch – the whole internet went gaga over it.

3. Stitch Sure Is Mischievous, But Did He Just Take A Bite Out Of PVR?

At a PVR INOX outlet, a one-of-a-kind billboard popped up, featuring Stitch mid-chomp on the iconic PVR logo. Yep, the adorable chaos machine literally took a bite out of the brand, and the internet just can’t stop talking about how adorable it was.

Live for just three days over the weekend, the installation wasn’t just a display, it was a full-blown Stitch moment. Mischievous, loud, and impossible to ignore. He’s not just taking over hearts anymore, he’s taking all over the cinemas.

4. It’s THE Big-Screen Experience You’ve Been Waiting For

Sure, a family viewing experience at home on OTT is great. However, one can’t replace the whole family sitting in a dark theater, laughing and shedding a tear with hundreds of others.

From the beaches of Hawaii to the stars above, Lilo & Stitch promises a visual treat that is made for the big screen. The vibrant animation, heartfelt storytelling, and larger- than-life moments deserve nothing less than a theatre outing.

5. The Perfect Watch For The Entire Family And Indians Are Loving It

Lilo & Stitch follows the basic Disney rule – that their movies should make kids laugh and adults cry. It’s one of those rare movies where the whole fam can laugh, cry, and root for the characters together. Parents, kids, grandparents, teenagers, everyone’s in for a good time.

Ever since its release, it has already made waves, and desi audiences are loving it. Not just a favourite already among the audience, the movie has also become the darling of the critics and social media, praising the film’s emotional core, comedy, and of course… Stitch.

Now it’s on you. Can you really afford to get over this FOMO and miss this movie? Do you really want to miss out on the discussions your friends and colleagues are going to have when you go back to your schools, colleges, and offices?

‘Lilo & Stitch’ is running in your nearest theaters and we say you shouldn’t waste anymore time to book your tickets for a ride with the fluffy blue cuteness. Don’t miss this wholesome entertainer with your whole family. Look at Stitch again, can you really afford to miss Stitch’s cuteness on the big screen?!!!!!