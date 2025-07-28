Bollywood’s upcoming action extravaganza, ‘War 2’, isn’t just flexing muscles and car-flipping stunts; it’s also raining money! With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns, the film is making as many headlines for its paycheck numbers as for its high-octane sequences. So, who’s bagging bigger, and just how crazy is the cash flow? Let’s break it down, slide-by-slide, and count the crores…

1. Jr NTR’s Bollywood Debut Comes with a Hefty Price Tag

Jr NTR is not just stepping into Bollywood; he’s marching in with the kind of salary slip most of us can’t even imagine. For his blockbuster debut in ‘War 2’, he’s reportedly charging between ₹60 to ₹77 crore, yep, you read that right! No wonder everyone’s saying South has officially taken over, and after ‘RRR’, his market value’s only gone up like Sensex on election day. That’s some major money moves!

2. Hrithik Roshan’s Profit-Sharing Masterstroke

Beta, there’s “getting paid,” and then there’s Hrithik Roshan, Mr. Krrish-level-genius, locking in a profit-sharing deal on top of his ₹50 crore upfront fee. While his base salary is technically less than Jr NTR’s, this YRF favourite could end up pocketing a total north of ₹100 crore, if the movie’s box office does Dhoom 2 business. Smart guy, make a blockbuster, rake in the profits, repeat. He’s not just dancing; he’s doing the ultimate salary jugaad!

3. Kiara Advani’s Career-High Paycheck

Not to be left behind, Kiara Advani is riding her own wave, and how! She’s reportedly drawing a cool ₹15 crore for her role in ‘War 2’, which is the biggest bank deposit of her career so far. We love a queen who’s not just making it big, but making it big too, no apologies. She’s proof you don’t have to be the hero to walk away with a bag, just do your thing and let the paycheck do the talking.

4. Director Ayan Mukerji’s Directorial Fee

Ayan Mukerji isn’t just chilling on set, he’s clocking in for a ₹30 crore payday as the captain of the ‘War 2’ ship. After giving us Astraverse dreams with ‘Brahmastra,’ everyone’s watching to see if he can weave the same magic with YRF’s spy universe. With this paycheck, Ayan is officially in the Bollywood big leagues, and expectations are sky-high.

5. The Film’s Staggering Budget

Guess what, it’s not just the stars getting paid. ‘War 2’ is reportedly made on a monstrous ₹400 crore budget, yeah, let that number sink in. From wild international stunts to every VFX frame, this investment is meant to make us all gasp when we hit the theatres. The hype is real, and with numbers like these, ‘War 2’ is aiming to outdo every other spy flick in the YRF universe. Is Bollywood ready for this kind of blockbuster flex?