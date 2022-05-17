Every person is unique, yet there is one area where they are all alike: love. Amazon Prime Video's latest anthology Modern Love Mumbai recognises different shades of human beings and ties them together with a string of love.

It served us with scenes that both made us smile and had us brood over when we closed our eyes at night. We know the moments like these will loom large in our memories and live rent-free in our hearts.

1. Laalzari finally recognises her worth and refuses to allow a man into her life as per his convenience.

Raat Rani from Modern Love Mumbai

2. Laalzari, tired of being shackled her entire life, finally breaks free and learns to embrace life to the fullest.

Raat Rani from Modern Love Mumbai

3. Manzul's mother realises that denying her child a chance to love was the same as breeding hatred.

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai

4. Citing food as a metaphor, Manzul's baai explains to him the most essential ingredient in life.

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai

5. Manzul's baai reveals why offering money to the rioters was the best way to protect her family.

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai

6. Ming understands that he can't hurt his mother even though he didn't like being overprotected by her.

Mumbai Dragon from Modern Love Mumbai

7. Ming's girlfriend injects hope back into him when he had nearly given up on his career.

8. Pappi Singh convinces Sui that she is loaded with enough love to give her son's choice a chance.

Mumbai Dragon from Modern Love Mumbai

9. Dilbar reassures her heartbroken granddaughter that loving oneself is the only way to be happy.

My Beautiful Wrinkles from Modern Love Mumbai

10. Kunal gives Dilbar a reminder of how she must let go of her past and live life as it comes. 

My Beautiful Wrinkles from Modern Love Mumbai

11. Saiba confesses how she genuinely feels while being around Parth. 

I Love Thane from Modern Love Mumbai

12. When Ashna reminds Saiba how life is worth another chance and it's better when done with love.

I Love Thane from Modern Love Mumbai

13. Parth confesses his feelings for Saiba exactly how we would expect from him. 

I Love Thane from Modern Love Mumbai

14. When Manzul shared with Rajveer how music accepted him the way he is when nobody else did. 

Baai from Modern Love Mumbai

Honestly, having watched this show has made my life slightly better. 