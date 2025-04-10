Stock Market’s on Fire (Not in a Good Way) – But Buffett’s Just Getting Richer

In the past few days, the world’s top billionaires saw their fortunes bleed. We’re talking $536 billion vanishing from the world’s richest wallets in just 48 hours.

So, who took the biggest hits?

Elon Musk : Lost $31 billion. Ouch.

: Lost $31 billion. Ouch. Mark Zuckerberg : Down $27 billion.

: Down $27 billion. Jeff Bezos: Short by $23.5 billion.

Basically, the stock market is throwing hands and the tech bros are catching all of them.

But one man walked through the fire completely unharmed:

Warren Buffett.

94 years old, drinks 12 ounces of Coca-Cola a day, still lives in the same Omaha house he bought in 1958, and just got richer while the rest were in panic mode.

Buffett’s net worth went up by $12.7 billion this year, bringing him to a solid $155 billion. That makes him the 5th richest person in the world right now.

How did he do it?

Simple.

While everyone else was buying up tech stocks like they were hot commodities, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway skipped and sat on a giant pile of cash.

Like, billions in reserves, kind of cash.

That’s a war chest.

Instead of chasing risky moves, Berkshire Hathaway, his company, played it safe.

They barely bought new stocks, didn’t go wild with crypto or tech, and just… waited.

Meanwhile, companies like Meta and Tesla are down by a lot, and Buffett’s firm is up 9% this year. And when your portfolio’s mostly green amongst global panic, that’s a flex.

So, what’s the takeaway?

While other billionaire bros were trying to time the market and ended up losing big, Warren Buffett reminded the world that patience still pays. His strategy? Long-term thinking, low drama, and a lot of Diet Coke.

In a market full of FOMO, he stayed unbothered and unfazed.

So next time your friend’s screaming about meme stocks or going “all in” on some AI penny stock—they might wanna take a note from Uncle Warren:

Stay calm, stack cash, and play the long game.

Because apparently, that’s how you survive a billionaire bloodbath and come out richer.