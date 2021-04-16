Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors we've ever seen, passed away in April last year. However, his unmatchable talent will always be remembered.

At the 66th annual Filmfare Awards, he was awarded the Best Actor Award for his performance in Angrezi Medium. In addition to this, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Hindi Cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was presenting the award, made a tribute to the late actor with a small poem that left Irrfan's son, Babil in tears. Not to mention the montage that brought back a thousand memories of this brilliant actor.

Watch the video here:

A very emotional moment from #FilmfareAwards when Irrfan Khan's son Babil come on stage for collecting award behalf of him.



Babil & everyone else couldn't stop their tears.

We all miss you #IrrfanKhan.



Cont....@Riteishd @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/99kIJltvNA — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) April 9, 2021

Babil accepted the award on behalf of his father and even hugged Ayushmann for his beautiful words.

Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar also shared a poem about Babil's tears at the award ceremony. She lauded him for crying, for being strong enough to do that on national television.

Bahut bahut sakht hona padhata hai, naram dikhane ke lie. Bada shakht launda hai yeh.

There are few actors who leave such a profound impact on your life, and Irrfan Khan will forever remain one of those.