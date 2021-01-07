Amrish Puri's ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ from the movie Mr India is one of the most famous Bollywood dialogues. This iconic dialogue continues to be everyone's favourite including Spanish actor Pedro Alonso who played Berlin in Money Heist.

That's right! In a recent video interview, Alonso was asked to mimic various Bollywood dialogues. Though he was a little nervous to mimic all of them, he pulled off Mogambo Khush Hua with ease.

In addition to this, Pedro had a lot of nice things to say about India and talked about his connection with the country. He mentioned how he recently took up reading the Bhagavad Gita and how he keeps a Ganesh Idol in his van. He said,

I have to visit India because I love the energy of Indian culture. Want to enter deeper and see it with my eyes.

The Money Heist actor is currently promoting his new book titled Libro De Filipo.