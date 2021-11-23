Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the more versatile actors of our generation. And he is one of the very first to successfully bridge the gap between what's perceived to be indie and what's considered mainstream.

And yet, after all the success he has achieved in his career, he still has to face casteism, an ancient barbaric crime still commited under the garb of tradition.

Here's the Emmy nominated actor talking about it himself:

And the man is nominated for an #Emmy

Time and again it has been proven that #CASTE remains the root cause of all issues in this country and therefore until you address that, no 'revolution' can save us. Thank U @Nawazuddin_S for alwys being vocal abt it. Luv you so much sir ❤ pic.twitter.com/WYBVuoejGp — aishabbash (@ayeshabbash) November 21, 2021

The actor talks about how his grandmother was from a 'lower' caste, due to which his family had to face discrimination. Twitter has been praising the actor for never shying away from talking about the reality of the caste system in India.

'Does Nawazuddin Siddiqui still have to deal with the caste system'

Why do desi journalists ask such dumb questions? Just to fill the available time? If the caste system is still thriving then everyone is affected by it. https://t.co/hbM4HfAVTB — Akhil Tandulwadikar (@drunkcaveman) November 22, 2021

There is no revolution if we don't erase caste in our society. https://t.co/6f8BBvFBHE — Akash kashyap (@itsakashkashyap) November 22, 2021

And Some say that caste system is not followed by Muslims https://t.co/pp8mpMLnwN — Madhurpreet Singh ਮਧੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@Madhurrrr) November 21, 2021

'Caste' never leaves you, whatever you achieve. https://t.co/axvS4Yil4O — Hulk (@YashasRonie) November 21, 2021

Neither Hindi language movies nor Upper Caste Hindu actors, actresses, producers, directors etc. Of Hindi movie industry ever touch the topic of CASTE.



Nawazuddin Siddiqi did, ignoring backlash from peeved upper caste Muslims of India.



He is HERO NO. 1 https://t.co/XESAyEhzPp — Happy Singh (@HappySi79054951) November 21, 2021

Caste system of Indians 😔 https://t.co/MfYLzloT5l — Underrated Siddha ☯️☘🔗 (@SecularSiddha) November 21, 2021

Irrespective of Religion, the devil of Caste in India doesn't leave you even with success & fame. https://t.co/hh09YAOHlX — Dravidakar (@iamcarvaka) November 21, 2021

This interview of Nawazsahab brings us to ponder into a very important point.

Both Vir Das and Nawaz are known worldwide, they were given an international stage. When asked Nawaz ripped open the true face of Indian society wheras Vir Das painted one from a UCs POV. https://t.co/78TEZGerJE — Blurryface #DLM🍥 (@SystemOfClown) November 21, 2021

"but caste is a thing of past bro"

Important video 👇🏼 https://t.co/OePoiBbiRB — Mohit (@mohiittverma) November 21, 2021

Rare to see such honesty among artists https://t.co/brgidpLkVo — SanilMN (@SanilMn) November 21, 2021

Hats off @Nawazuddin_S for openly admitting that "CASTE" is root problem of Indian society. Once again you proved that you are courageous artist and a courageous human being. Salute! https://t.co/STgwjkmg2C — The Renaissance (पुनर्जागरण) (@Renaissance_748) November 21, 2021