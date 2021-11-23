Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the more versatile actors of our generation. And he is one of the very first to successfully bridge the gap between what's perceived to be indie and what's considered mainstream.
And yet, after all the success he has achieved in his career, he still has to face casteism, an ancient barbaric crime still commited under the garb of tradition.
Here's the Emmy nominated actor talking about it himself:
And the man is nominated for an #Emmy— aishabbash (@ayeshabbash) November 21, 2021
Time and again it has been proven that #CASTE remains the root cause of all issues in this country and therefore until you address that, no 'revolution' can save us. Thank U @Nawazuddin_S for alwys being vocal abt it. Luv you so much sir ❤ pic.twitter.com/WYBVuoejGp
The actor talks about how his grandmother was from a 'lower' caste, due to which his family had to face discrimination. Twitter has been praising the actor for never shying away from talking about the reality of the caste system in India.
'Does Nawazuddin Siddiqui still have to deal with the caste system'— Akhil Tandulwadikar (@drunkcaveman) November 22, 2021
Why do desi journalists ask such dumb questions? Just to fill the available time? If the caste system is still thriving then everyone is affected by it. https://t.co/hbM4HfAVTB
There is no revolution if we don't erase caste in our society. https://t.co/6f8BBvFBHE— Akash kashyap (@itsakashkashyap) November 22, 2021
And Some say that caste system is not followed by Muslims https://t.co/pp8mpMLnwN— Madhurpreet Singh ਮਧੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@Madhurrrr) November 21, 2021
'Caste' never leaves you, whatever you achieve. https://t.co/axvS4Yil4O— Hulk (@YashasRonie) November 21, 2021
Play this on loop. https://t.co/J7Txp7FXt9— abolish🖤 (@askrelaa) November 21, 2021
Neither Hindi language movies nor Upper Caste Hindu actors, actresses, producers, directors etc. Of Hindi movie industry ever touch the topic of CASTE.— Happy Singh (@HappySi79054951) November 21, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqi did, ignoring backlash from peeved upper caste Muslims of India.
He is HERO NO. 1 https://t.co/XESAyEhzPp
Caste system of Indians 😔 https://t.co/MfYLzloT5l— Underrated Siddha ☯️☘🔗 (@SecularSiddha) November 21, 2021
Irrespective of Religion, the devil of Caste in India doesn't leave you even with success & fame. https://t.co/hh09YAOHlX— Dravidakar (@iamcarvaka) November 21, 2021
This interview of Nawazsahab brings us to ponder into a very important point.— Blurryface #DLM🍥 (@SystemOfClown) November 21, 2021
Both Vir Das and Nawaz are known worldwide, they were given an international stage. When asked Nawaz ripped open the true face of Indian society wheras Vir Das painted one from a UCs POV. https://t.co/78TEZGerJE
"but caste is a thing of past bro"— Mohit (@mohiittverma) November 21, 2021
Important video 👇🏼 https://t.co/OePoiBbiRB
Rare to see such honesty among artists https://t.co/brgidpLkVo— SanilMN (@SanilMn) November 21, 2021
We need to
have more conversations around this listen.