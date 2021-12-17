Fawad Khan was last seen in the Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil back in 2016. Since then, the actor who made our whole nation go gaga over him, has been away from the screen for 5-6 years. After a long hiatus, he is making a comeback with his digital project to be premiered on Zee5.





In a chat with Film Companion ’s Anupama Chopra, the actor opened up about his hiatus from films, missing Bollywood and upcoming projects. The interview began with Fawad talking about his comeback on Indian screens with Zindagi Original alongside Sanam Saeed.

On that note, Fawad expressed that after Kapoor & Sons, this was the project where he felt like he “made a family on set”.

Speaking of insecurities over the fact that Fawad isn’t on the big screen anymore, the actor asserted that he has never been worried about it.

Having good conversations and good relationships with people is the actor’s driving force, as he mentioned.

Just Fawad Khan giving out the best advice.

Meanwhile, Fawad also confirmed the speculation around his upcoming Disney series Ms Marvel. Of course, without revealing much details.

While discussing the need of turning around the representation of Muslims in media and if it propels him as an actor, he stated that it’s not an actor’s job to preach philosophy.



Further, speaking of the significance of art and artists in bridging the gap, Fawad asserted that they hold the power to foster better relationships.

And how can a Fawad Khan interview be complete without talking about his ‘handsomeness’. However, this time he was questioned if he felt objectified because of the endless conversation about him being good-looking.

To which he replied, with ease, that until the conversation doesn’t become offensive.











