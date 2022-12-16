You might have come across someone, who talks in fake accent while having a conversation with you. Such accent is mainly promoted by ‘teenagers’ and ‘rich class’. Whether they wanna be cool or flaunt their ‘I-don’t-give-a-sh*t’ attitude with their voice, it sounds annoying AF.

A coffee shop scene from American comedy-drama TV series, Loudermilk has gone viral on Twitter. Its video is quite relatable to those who don’t appreciate such mannerisms. And of course, the scene is damn HILARIOUS.

Loudermilk/Twitter

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @Sharanyashettyy, shows American actor Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk ordering his coffee at the counter. Sam notices the coffee shop girl taking orders in seemingly annoying accent and begins imitating her. In a few seconds, she notices it and points out his accent while defending her own.

“Nobody actually talks like this. You choose to talk like this and today I chose to talk like this. Pretty f**king annoying, isn’t it?” Sam confronts the coffee shop girl. “It’s an affectation that annoying teenagers and rich people use to sound like they don’t give a sh*t…” he adds.

Watch the whole hilarious conversation here:

Don’t miss the end.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this funny clip:

For Every time I hear that voice 😂 https://t.co/G60FnMjH5x — Puneet aka Punz (@PuneetPunz) December 15, 2022

Anyone else notice this? I notice it all the time. https://t.co/HngHSar1vV — Jim Francis (@JimFrancis18) December 15, 2022

I was totally perplexed why off-lately some people have that voice !



Now I know… https://t.co/JT2XZMe5a7 — Rudra Speaks⚡️ (@ShamesSpoke) December 15, 2022

I was totally perplexed why off-lately some people have that voice !



Now I know… https://t.co/JT2XZMe5a7 — Rudra Speaks⚡️ (@ShamesSpoke) December 15, 2022

They are really annoying https://t.co/1Nfw1G3PSX — Zii (@Zii_creates) December 15, 2022

This is how i want to be with everyone https://t.co/BUJ8U2I1YO — Ken Adams but weirder (@hassaanwrites) December 15, 2022

Zendaya in every Spiderman movie https://t.co/ozAnCH8wV3 — Storm Shadow (@storm_shaedow) December 15, 2022

Ohh finally! Someone called out the fake I-don't-care-about-you American accent! 🙂 Well done. https://t.co/eQ8kvfE0C5 — Karan Jaidka (@karanjaidka) December 15, 2022

That man is sooo meee… https://t.co/T7OzTiFYJy — the dude (@the_shrewd_dude) December 15, 2022

That man is sooo meee… https://t.co/T7OzTiFYJy — the dude (@the_shrewd_dude) December 15, 2022

Something that today's generation do 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/h6Swwr6gAH — Mohd Saheel Sayyed (@MohdSaheelSayy1) December 15, 2022

Some rich can do this….😎 https://t.co/XFhOuVeYUW — pashtoon (@NajeebU09747468) December 15, 2022

Lol, that I don’t care voice https://t.co/mqNlbisKTp — Sourabh Kothari (@skot) December 15, 2022

Damn😂💀 the best video for today https://t.co/84hC3cRL77 — {𝕯} (@div_070) December 15, 2022

What an epic scene it is. Yes, such accent is damn annoying. Where is your actual voice?