Nowadays, getting viral through social media is pretty much a person's road to popularity and a YouTuber found a very twisted way to get that.

This YouTuber by the name of MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson spent 50 hours sealed inside a coffin and buried underground in a shocking stunt. A 12-minute YouTube video of those 50 hours where he was buried alive has gone viral on the internet.

In the video he can be seen lying inside the coffin and is using a device to talk to his friends outside. He also has a pillow, a blanket and some essential food inside the coffin.

The video has garnered over 5 crore views since the day of its release.

You can watch the entire video here :