Are you done binging everything on your watch-list? Here are some new shows and movies coming to Netflix in September that'll keep you occupied.

1. Freaks: You're One Of Us - 2 September

After years of being suppressed by medication, a working mother realises that she has superpowers. Now she's ready to save the world with two others like her.

2. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Set in New Delhi, this movie tells the tale of two sisters who share a love-hate relationship that eventually leads to their freedom.

3. Love, Guaranteed - 3 September

A man decides to sue a dating website that promised him love, with the help of a very attractive lawyer. Amidst the case, they both begin to fall in love in this rom com.

4. Away - 4 September

In this web series, an astronaut who is taking on a mission on Mars must leave behind her husband and teen daughter.

5. I'm Thinking Of Ending Things - 4 September

On her way to meet her boyfriend's parents, a woman is having second thoughts about everything and nothing is as it seems in this Netflix thriller.

6. Record Of Youth - 6 September

This K-drama follows the lives of three people in the fashion industry, who are hell-bent on making their big dreams come true.

7. #Alive - 8 September

During a zombie apocalypse taking over the city, a man locked in his apartment - cut off from the world is forced to find a way out to safety.

8. The Babysitter: Killer Queen - 10 September

It's been two years since the satanic cult last tormented Cole. Now they're back for him and he'll have to fight the forces of evil once again.

9. Julie and the Phantoms

Julie is a teenager who forms a band with a trio of ghosts who want to play great music in this Netflix film.

10. The Duchess - 11 September

A single mom decides to have another baby in this Netflix series. But she can't decide if she should get a sperm donor or ask her daughter's father, who she can't stand.

11. Criminal: UK: Season 2 - 16 September

This show is back with a second season and brings with it four new cases, four new suspects and the one room that changes everything. This season stars Kunal Nayyar and Kit Harington as the accused.

12. The Devil All The Time - 16 September

This Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland starrer follows the journey of a young man and the forces of evil that threaten to destroy everything he loves.

13. Ratched - 18 September

A prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, this series follows the journey and making of the character of Nurse Ratched.

14. Enola Holmes - 23 September

Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes, Sherlock's teen sister who is off to find her missing mother in this Netflix film.

15. Cargo - 9 September

Starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, this sci-fi film mixes mythology and spirituality. It is set on a space ship where people are sent after death to be prepped for rebirth.

Where do we start?