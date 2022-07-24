Disclaimer: After reading this, Suraj Hua Maddham might not be the same for you again.

I tell you, why. Everything was bright and sparkling in my life until afternoon when someone just ruined Suraj Hua Maddham, the track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, for me and now I just can't go back. I had always watched it as a romantic musical. And for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's oh-so-sizzling chemistry against the backdrop of pyramids. God, they are too good with romance.

So, here's what I found out. A Twitter user, @fsharkz, shared his experience of watching Suraj Hua Maddham with family, on the micro-blogging platform.

"It’s been over 20 years and I still feel uncomfortable to watch suraj hua maddham with family," the tweet reads. He also attached a still from the song which features SRK and Kajol as Rahul & Anjali getting all cosy.

It’s been over 20 years and I still feel uncomfortable to watch suraj hua maddham with family. 🙈🔥 pic.twitter.com/tPwNU1NKOO — Shaki (@fsharkz) July 19, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to it.

Haahah same here if it’s comes in tv during when u sitting with families 😂 — YASOO (@yasmeenhussain7) July 20, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out that it started when Rahul is making Anjali wear bangles, a scene that comes just before Kajol starts running like wind and the song begins.

Another user made chhubha toh nahin dialogue sound like a double-meaning conversation. K3G fans know what I am talking about.

Chubha?

Mujhe bhi — Shahbaz (@therealshabi) July 20, 2022

i start giggling 😭😭 — 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢 (@thoughtsofshah) July 19, 2022

SRK Kajol did lot of romance in this one and after that whosoever is romancing just trying to reach this level... Literally everyone in the industry is thinking of creating one Suraj Hua Maddham once in their lifetime...Even SRK and Kajol individually!

- ratika

Hahaha this is so relatable 😂😂 https://t.co/wBz7nCZ2dX — 🌸 stanning_me 🌸 (@__tweetstar__) July 20, 2022

In the comment section, one Twitter user shared that watching Kuchh Na Kaho, a song from film 1942: A Love Story, with parents also does the same.

Have you seen "Kuchh Na Kaho" from 1942:Love Story?😂 I advice to not see with your parents...freaking uncomfortable...I actually went out of the room with the pretense to drink water

Link for reference: https://t.co/jaQv2MCoJ8 — 💎 (@Infinity_Diti) July 20, 2022

Coming back to Suraj Hua Maddham, as I re-watched the song after a long time, oh man! I can surely relate to the Twitter user who posted his experience on the platform. There are so many such scenes in the track that if you are watching it with your parents, you would probably leave the room to take a glass of water from the refrigerator.

Watch the video of Suraj Hua Maddham here:

However, we can surely rest the case 'cuz Shah Rukh and Kajol made the song quite hot. No lip-lock but still really very very hawwwt!