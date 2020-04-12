In these tough times, we're all looking for a little magic to give us hope. So if you're already done watching the Harry Potter series and need a bit more, here is a list of films that are as other-worldly.

1. Chronicles of Narnia

This series of four films, based on the books written by C. S. Lewis will transport you into a world of magic and witches like never before.

2. Alice in Wonderland

Based on the classic tale of Alice going down a rabbit hole, this two-part series starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter and directed by Tim Burton, is a must watch.

3. Oz the Great and Powerful

Starring James Franco and Mila Kunis, this new-age extravagant take on the classic tale of The Wizard of Oz is a visual delight.

4. The Golden Compass

Take a trip down nostalgia lane with this Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig film, based on Northern Lights, the first novel in Philip Pullman's trilogy His Dark Materials.





P.S. If you loved the movie as a kid, you can watch the TV series based on the novels called His Dark Materials.

5. Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief

A great first film based on the series by Rick Riordan. Though the second Percy Jackson film did not do too well, the first starring Logan Lerman in the lead was a success.

6. Dolittle

This time around, this much loved doctor was played by Robert Downey, Jr. and it was quite a magical ride.

7. Onward

This magical animated tale of two brothers who want to meet their father, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland doesn't have a single dull moment.

8. A Wrinkle in Time

This multi-starrer adventure film with Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine is so visually stunning that you'll find yourself going back to watch it again.

9. The BFG

Centred around a giant with a heart of gold, this heartwarming and wholesome Steven Spielberg film makes for a great watch with your family.

10. Pan

This modern retelling of the classic Peter Pan story with Hugh Jackman playing Blackbeard comes with a lot of unexpected twists.

11. Eragon

Based on the book series by Christopher Paolini, this fantasy-action film has dragons, elfs and wizards for all your magical needs.

12. Lord Of The Rings

Since there is so much time on our hands, this is the perfect opportunity to start this series, including the prequels and sequels.

13. Mary Poppins Returns

This second part of the 1964 film keeps the nostalgic element alive and delivers in true Mary Poppins fashion.

14. Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children

Based on the book of the same name by Ransom Riggs, this fantasy film directed by Tim Burton has a grungy vibe to it that makes everything seem more magical.

15. Stardust

This 2007 film still holds a special place in the list of most magical films ever because of its fast-paced story line and also, Charlie Cox.

16. Maleficent

A fairy-tale told from the point of view of the villain, a lot of credit for this film's success goes to Angelina Jolie's brilliant performance.

Are you ready for a magical ride?