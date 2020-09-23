The Gradient filter has taken internet by storm as people upload selfies to the app and it assigns them features based on different nationalities.

Although the filter has gone viral, its algorithm generalises people from different ethnicities. Not to mention, it has a specific set of features for 'Asia' and another set from 'India', and we're forced to say once again - India is in Asia. Not to mention the confusion between continents and countries, the app clearly does not have its geography right. However, some celebs managed to look gorgeous no matter where the app put them and we also saw some epic fails.



1. Kareena Kapoor

2. Priyanka Chopra

Oh wait, so PC isn’t Indian according to this app. Hmm.

3. Tiger Shroff

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

5. Ryan Reynolds

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Deepika Padukone

8. Vicky Kaushal

9. Akshay Kumar

10. Anushka Sharma

11. Ranveer Singh

12. PM Narendra Modi

13. Chris Evans

14. Siddhant Chaturvedi

16. Robert Downey Jr.

17. Shahid Kapoor

18. Jennifer Aniston

20. Mark Ruffalo

21. Donald Trump

22. Kangana Ranaut

23. Taapsee Pannu

24. Arnab Goswami

25. Shashi Tharoor

26. Virat Kohli

Which one was the most believable?