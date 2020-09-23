The Gradient filter has taken internet by storm as people upload selfies to the app and it assigns them features based on different nationalities.
Although the filter has gone viral, its algorithm generalises people from different ethnicities. Not to mention, it has a specific set of features for 'Asia' and another set from 'India', and we're forced to say once again - India is in Asia. Not to mention the confusion between continents and countries, the app clearly does not have its geography right. However, some celebs managed to look gorgeous no matter where the app put them and we also saw some epic fails.
1. Kareena Kapoor
2. Priyanka Chopra
Oh wait, so PC isn’t Indian according to this app. Hmm.
3. Tiger Shroff
4. Ayushmann Khurrana
5. Ryan Reynolds
6. Hrithik Roshan
7. Deepika Padukone
8. Vicky Kaushal
9. Akshay Kumar
10. Anushka Sharma
11. Ranveer Singh
12. PM Narendra Modi
13. Chris Evans
14. Siddhant Chaturvedi
15.
16. Robert Downey Jr.
17. Shahid Kapoor
18. Jennifer Aniston
19.
20. Mark Ruffalo
21. Donald Trump
22. Kangana Ranaut
23. Taapsee Pannu
24. Arnab Goswami
25. Shashi Tharoor
26. Virat Kohli
Which one was the most believable?