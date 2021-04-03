We Bet You Can’t Guess The Films From These Pictures Of Lord Bobby

From ‘discovering’ Apple AirPods way before they existed in 2008 to taking 'swab test' on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1997, Lord Bobby has time and again proved his versatility.

Here is a quick quiz that you should definitely take to know if you are a true Bobby Deol fan!

via Tenor

1. Guess the movie from this picture: via Facebook Barsaat Soldier Kismat Bichhoo

2. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Dillagi Badal Soldier Humraaz

3. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Hum To Mohabbat Karega Jurm Kismat Gupt: The Hidden Truth

4. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Ajnabee Jurm Tango Charlie Alag

5. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Jhoom Barabar Joom Shakalaka Boom Boom Apne Naqaab

6. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Badal Kareeb Chamku Naqaab

7. Guess the movie from this picture: via Bollywood Hungama Heroes Nanhe Jaisalmer ‎Bardaasht Dostana

8. Guess the movie from this picture: via YouTube Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se Class of '83 Ashram Yamla Pagla Deewama