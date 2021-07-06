Malik, the Fahadh Faasil film that was delayed for almost 2 years due to the pandemic is finally releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Fahadh plays the titular role in this Malayalam film, alongside Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in prominent roles.

Malik revolves around the life of a young man named Sulaiman Malik, who raises his voice against the political and police corruption in his coastal village.

Dark and gritty, the trailer has left us intrigued and we know that we can always expect something exceptional from Fahadh.

The film is slated to stream July 15 onwards on Amazon Prime Video.





