The year 2020 has given us a newfound appreciation for things we'd been taking for granted for years.

And Salman Khan's latest song, Pyaar Karona, talks about how we should take this time to focus on ourselves, stay united, and stay safe.

Salman Khan launched his YouTube channel today with a song composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by him called Pyaar Karona.

It talks about how, in the time of Covid-19, it is important to stay home and be safe and even includes a rap. People definitely had strong reactions to the song:

Sahi Song Nikla Yaar.. 😛 Ache Se Gaaya Plus Vo Rap Bhi Mast Tha. Saare Jahan Se Acha Was Most Beautiful Part. Film Bhi Sign karlo @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai Ab Ye Waali.. 😂🤣

Salman Made This For Giving A Msg To Stay Safe From Corona.. Stay Home, TC Of Your Relatives. #PyaarKarona — Adil 🇮🇳 (@Addi_Salman) April 20, 2020

Simply awesome 👌 — M.VAMSI KRISHNAMRAJU (@mmvkr) April 20, 2020

You can listen to the complete track here:

Just wondering how soon would UNESCO declare it as the best song on Corona awareness.