Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of Bollywood's most loved romances. But, it was far from perfect, and would definitely be questioned if it was made in 2021. So we decided to pick the most problematic things that were a part of the film, and fixed them!

1. Raj would be booked for harassing Simran the second they met because how was what he did okay? Someone would have definitely uploaded a video on Twitter and had this boy cancelled.

2. Simran's friends would have warned them of Raj's 20 red flags on their trip together.

3. If Raj and Simran missed the train, Simran would probably just call a cab and fix this issue herself, instead of dealing with his annoying ass any longer.

4. When Raj tells Simran that they spend the night together because he has lipstick marks on his body - the first conversation that would pop up is that of consent. And then instead of hugging him, she would have had this manipulative man arrested.

5. We would have done away with this patronising dialogue, "Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti hai."

6. Raj wouldn't have been able to turn up unannounced. He would have found a way to contact Simran online, and tell her he's planning on gate-crashing her wedding. And given his personality, she would have probably said Thank you, next.

7. When Raj fakes his entire story to become friends with Kuljeet, he'd be caught in seconds because we all do FBI-level Google searches now.

8. Preeti would have definitely picked up on something being fishy because Raj's sad boi Instagram is proof that he is going through stuff.

9. Pretty sure we would have done away with the entire Karwa Chaut scene altogether.

10. The iconic dialogue 'Jaa Simran Jaa' wouldn't exist because nobody has the right to tell Simran what to do. That girl makes her own decisions.

Would be a completely different film.