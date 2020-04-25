It's Arijit Singh's birthday and the singer who gave us golden songs like Tum Hi Ho and Agar Tum Saath Ho turns 33 today. And the first thing that comes into our minds when we think of this singer during lockdown is the time Arijit screamed 'Somebody fucking fix this mic.'

It was during a live performance of the song Nadaan Parindey from Rockstar. And we can't help but relate with the singer because right now, in a world run on video calls, that's literally all of us.

We have new found sympathy for that moment.

If you haven't had a chance to watch this mic-drop moment from 2018 then you must.

The internet is perpetually slow, your professor doesn't know how Zoom works and your friend's dog won't stop barking in the background. Just a list of lockdown problem.