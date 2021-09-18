When Anurag Kashyap made Gangs of Wasseypur, he revolutionized the way we looked at action dramas, while also gifting us two of the most legendary Bollywood characters, Sardar Khan and Faizal Khan.

But what if the person behind the camera was not Kashyap but another director? Would the film still turn out the way it did? Looking at these results that we came up with, doesn't look like it:

1. Gangs of Wasseypur by Imtiaz Ali

- The movie begins with Sardar Khan telling his story to a young Faizal.

- Inspired, Faizal goes on a journey to ‘find himself'.

- He finds a lot of Instagrammable spots, but still, does not grow up.

- After a soul-searching song, he is reunited with Mohsina.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur by Rohit Shetty

- Sardar Khan is a cop on a mission to destroy Ramadhir Singh’s illegal trade.

- After Sardar Khan’s death, Faizal Khan says to his mom, “Aati Majhi Satakli”.

- Cars explode. Some more cars explode. Ramadhir Singh dies.

- Faizal Khan will now have a cameo in a sequel with Perpendicular playing the crime-fighting cop.

3. Gangs of Wasseypur by Karan Johar

- Wasseypur looks like Wales and hosts a Gang Ruler of the Year contest.

- Faizal participates to win his father Sardar Khan’s respect.

- Faizal and Mohsina are childhood best friends. They dance in exotic locations and talk about pyaar dosti hai.

- Faizal and Mohsina get married. Sardar Khan gives his blessings. And they live happily ever after. Ramadhir Singh, who?

4. Gangs of Wasseypur by Rajkumar Hirani

- Sardar Khan challenges Ramadhir Singh’s status quo with a jadu ki jhappi. He dies.

- Faizal Khan comes up with innovative ways to counter Ramadhir Singh’s business.

- Ramadhir Singh gives up his son, jisse kuch na ho paega, and adopts Faizal instead.

5. Gangs of Wasseypur by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Sardar Khan now lives in a haveli but it is not as grand as Ramadhir Singh’s. Insulted, Sardar Khan drowns in liquor.

- Faizal Khan, while trying to exact revenge for his father’s death, falls for Ramadhir Singh’s daughter.

- People protest because … people.

- Dramatic climax like the original, but here bloody red refers to the clothes, not bullet wounds.

6. Gangs of Wasseypur by Luv Ranjan

- Sardar and Faizal go to fight with Ramadhir Singh but end up becoming friends after finding a common ‘enemy’: girls.

- Sardar, Faizal and Ramadhir plan to stop Ramadhir’s son from falling in love. "Jab tak ladkiyan hai ladko ka chu***a banta rahega”.

- Sardar, Faizal & Ramadhir ‘save’ his son and plan a trip to Thailand but end up going to Goa instead.

7. Gangs of Wasseypur by Sooraj Barjatya

- In Sanskaars of Wasseypur, Prem Faizal promises to fulfill his Bauji’s sapna of setting up a factory in their village taaki koi galat kaam karne ko majbur na ho.

- Ramadhir Singh tries to sway Faizal to get on the wrong path, but Nagma Ma usko galat raste se bachati hai.

- Faizal sets up the factory, saves the village, and marries the girl his mom picks out. Cuz sanskaar > pyaar.

Well, let's just say, we're glad it was Kashyap who made this and no one else.