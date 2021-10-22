The third season of Netflix's You had us hooked right from the start. Which is why, we can't help but hope that we get to see an Indian version of this show, soon. Until then, we imagined what You would look like if it were recreated by a Bollywood cast?

1. Ranbir Kapoor as Joe Goldberg

2. Katrina Kaif as Guinevere Beck

3. Sobhita Dhulipala as Peach Salinger

4. Alia Bhatt as Love Quinn

5. Ashlesha Thakur as Ellie Alves

6. Jim Sarbh as Forty Quinn

7. Malaika Arora as Dottie Quinn

8. Richa Chadha as Sherry Conrad

9. Aditya Roy Kapur as Cary Conrad

10. Rohit Saraf as Theo Engler

11. Sushmita Sen as Natalie Engler

12. Sayani Gupta as Marienne Bellamy

13. Vikrant Massey as Dante Ferguson

Who would you like to cast in the Indian version of You?