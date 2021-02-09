With her acting expertise in The Last Lear, Dil Dhadakne Do and Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah has become on of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. But there is another side of this 48-year-old that not many are aware of.

A woman of many talents, she is also an avid painter who shares her art with the world on Instagram. Her vivid watercolour paintings are a class apart.

Shefali began painting two years ago and shared the story of how her love of art rekindled due to boredom. The actor studied art, in a foreign land and tapped into her creative side.

But a couple of years ago, jobless I was urged to find an outlet for my creativity so I wouldn’t go insane. And in art I found an outpouring of immense satisfaction and satiation to my creative urges. I stepped out of my comfort zone, and went back to art school in a foreign land, unknown people, foreign language, no home nor family or friends.

- Shefali Shah on Instagram

Her work on Instagram has us blown away and we can't get enough of her artistic abilities.

Can one woman do it all? Shefali Shah has surely proven that she is a force to be reckoned with.