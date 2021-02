When I say star-crossed lovers on a ship, do you say Kaho Na Pyaar Hai or do you say Titanic?

Well, 'luckily' for you (okay, I know what I've done is sacrilege, but humor me), you don't have to choose because this is the crossover you never asked for - Kaho Na Pyaar Hai x Titanic:

Kaho na, will your heart go on?