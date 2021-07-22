Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood has worked in over 80 films in his long career. And in these 33 years, he has given us some terrible, some mediocre and some brilliant performances.

So we decided to rank SRK's roles - from his worst to his best.

33. Zero

SRK as Bauua was painful to watch. His character was deeply problematic, switching from one girl to another at the drop of a hat, not to mention that SRK clearly didn't know what he was doing in this role.

32. Fan

In this 2016 film, SRK played the role of both Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna, and did a terrible job at both of them. Hence why this is on the bottom of this list.

31. Jab Harry Met Sejal

This desi-version of Harry Met Sally wasn't just a disappointment to Shah Rukh fans but also made Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma fans cringe.

30. Happy New Year

This movie had an impressive cast, with SRK helming it. And even though nobody was expecting an intelligent film from Farah Khan, this one was a new low.

29. Chennai Express

Aside from the stereotypes and the strange storyline, the performances by SRK and Deepika added to how absolutely painful this movie was.

28. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Can anyone even justify this movie? The story was about adoptive siblings that somehow in a twisted way fall in love with each other, not to mention how bad SRK was in this movie. We love him, but no.

27. Ra.One

While children loved this film, it wasn't one of SRK's best performances. I guess he didn't feel the need to try.

26. Josh

Yes, we loved SRK as Max. But was he trying a bit too hard? He was.

25. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

The storyline was flawed and so was SRK's acting. The two extreme characters he played in the film were both so Clark Kent-esque that we just couldn't watch any more.

24. Dilwale

Shah Rukh tried doing what he does best with this film but something definitely fell through.

23. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Maybe SRK is just not meant to play the hard-to-get guy.

22. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Look at this picture and you'll know why this movie, despite being successful at the box-office is so low on our list.

21. Raees

One of SRK's most 'okay' performances ever. We didn't hate it, but it lacked the signature Shah Rukh charm for sure.

20. Koyla

SRK did a good job with what he was given in this film - which wasn't a lot considering Shankar's character. Which is why this movie is low on this list.

19. Chalte Chalte

This film was extremely popular and SRK was a delight to watch in the songs. But the rest of the film? Not so much.

18. Baadshah

The movie was silly and so was Shah Rukh. We can't hate him for this one.

17. Pardes

SRK did grow in the film as a character and we give him a credit for that, but he has so much more to offer.

16. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This movie was so 'Bollywood' and so was SRK. He did what worked, even if it wasn't a lot of substance.

15. Dil To Pagal Hai

SRK made this role of a fuck-boy, loveable. And that's all thanks to his acting.

14. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

We loved SRK in this film, he was a true Bollywood hero in it and playing his finest loverboy self.

13. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This ranks higher than DDLJ only because we got to see two different versions of SRK in it, with a time jump.

12. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Aman was every Indian teenage girl's crush! He taught us all how to smile and then made us cry buckets.

11. Baazigar

One of SRK's initial films in the industry, his performance as a serial killer, Ajay/Vicky left us shook.

10. Main Hoon Na

Major Ram Prasad Sharma won our hearts and there is nothing you can say to change that.

9. Dear Zindagi

SRK experimented with this role of a therapist and it sure paid off. We were delighted to watch him in something different.

8. Veer-Zaara

Finally a romantic film that did justice to SRK's acting skills. Which is why this ranks higher than the rest.

7. Paheli

SRK played two roles in this folktale film, and he was quite convincing in both. He had us hooked on till the last scene, and that's why this movie is on number 7.

6. Darr

This film contributed immensely towards SRK's superstardom. He played a grey character, not to mention it was his first Yash Raj film opposite then superstars Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. And yet, he managed to hold his own.

5. My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh's portrayal of Rizwan Khan, an autistic man and his journey towards battling racism was so endearing to watch.

4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

This 1994 film holds a special place in our hearts, it was simple, sweet and so was the role that SRK played. No, he didn't get the girl, but Sunil came around in the end.

3. Hey Ram

SRK played a supporting role in the film, and it was his debut in the Tamil film industry. Yet, his performance as Amjad Ali Khan has stayed with us, and 21 years later is undoubtedly his best.

2. Chak De! India

The 70-minute speech SRK gave in this movie has stayed with us all these years later. And that's a fine example of how powerful his acting was in this film.

1. Swades

Understated Shah Rukh is our favourite Shah Rukh! He played the role of Mohan with perfect that we didn't know he was capable of.

Which SRK film is your favourite?