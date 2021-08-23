Some Bollywood movies stay with you long after you've watched them. Especially soul-stirring endings that had you crying.

And so we've ranked the best Bollywood movie endings - based on their sadness. A sad-o-meter, if you may.

23. The last scene from Veer Zaara, where the two of them meet again after decades, wasn't exactly sad but it did make us cry like babies because these two people loved each other their entire lives, and how pure is that!

22. This entire film was a punch in the gut, but CityLights' ending was truly upsetting.

21. Sehmat falling in love with Iqbal and then keeping their child was the highlight of this film. Raazi was an emotional rollercoaster and we loved it.

20. Highway's ending was both sad and satisfying as we watched her make a life for herself, away from the people who disappointed her.

19. We expected a sad ending, but Devdas was so well executed that it just amplified our sobs of sadness.

18. If you've seen this movie then you know why it's on the list. A Death in the Gunj was a profound film and the ending was merely an icing on the cake.

17. Even though we once again knew where this story was headed, Omkara and Dolly dying in this film was painful to watch. But the confession took away from the impact of it for sure.

16. Haider, a film that perfectly adapted Hamlet, gave us an ending that had us clutching our hearts in despair.

15. Dil Bechara made us smile and cry at the same time, with its heartwarming ending.

14. One of the most underrated movies in Bollywood, Ishaqzaade was raw and real. And that ending, with Parma and Zoya's bodies lying on the terrace had us heartbroken.

13. Shah Rukh's character dying at the end of Kal Ho Naa Ho left us in a teary-mess.

12. This movie was a visual masterpiece and the ending of Fanaa wasn't sugar-coated, which only made it better.

11. Everything in Badlapur was meant to tear your heart out and the ending was nothing different.

10. The second half of Rockstar was sad enough, but that vision in the end has us ugly crying.

9. Munni had us weeping our eyes out in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, especially when she finally reunited with her family in the end.

8. The Sky Is Pink was based on a true story so we knew what to expect, but the brilliant acting left us with goosebumps.

7. This movie was the perfect tribute to Neerja and it truly did justice to the sacrifice she made.

6. There was something so poetic about the ending of Lootera. As we watched Varun die and Pakhi find out what he had done for her, we couldn't hold back the sobs.

5. When both Ram and Leela shoot each other at the end of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, every person watching this film held on to their breath.

4. Watching Bajirao succumb to his injuries was not an ending for the weak-hearted. That's why Bajirao Mastani is one of the highest ranked on this list.

3. Shershaah's heroic ending left us with a sense of pride but also feeling quite overwhelmed by the sacrifices that were made in real life.

2. Guzaarish's ending, with Ethan's speech and his last party was so beautiful to watch and had us all feeling too much.

1. The ending of Rang De Basanti was so powerful that it has stayed with us all these years.

Which sad ending had us crying your eyes out?