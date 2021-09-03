More often than ever, Bollywood movies that have been 'inspired' by Hollywood films don't do justice to the original. But there are a few that surprised us and are still our favourites.

Which is why we decided to rank Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies, from downright bad to those we still rewatch:

24. Dil Bole Hadippa! a terrifyingly terrible film, was the copy of She's the Man and still leaves a bitter taste in our mouth.

23. A remake of The Italian Job, a fun film, Players had fans excited but was extremely disappointing.

22. Tees Maar Khan, is remake of the film After the Fox and we wish it had never been made.

21. A copy of Snatch, Fool N Final was one of the worst heist films ever made in Bollywood.

20. A remake fo the superhit film, Bruce Almighty, God Tussi Great Ho had us praying for it to end.

19. A remake of Liar Liar, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was a huge hit at the time of its release, but in hindsight, this film is so problematic that we wish we could forget it.

18. Garam Masala was a remake of Boeing Boeing, and though it did well at the box-office, we can't ignore how cringe-y it was.

17. The Girl on the Train was made in English in 2016, and Hindi in 2021, both based on a book by Paula Hawkins, of the same name. And while the Hollywood film was a huge success, we barely made it through the Bollywood one.

16. Inspired by the Hollywood film, Hitch, Partner was a homophobic film that barely got a few jokes right.

15. While many enjoyed the movie when it came out, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which was inspired by Anger Management, was so problematic that we can barely watch a minute as adults. So much cringe.

14. An official remake of the 1998 film Stepmom, We Are Family had a great starcast and yet managed to lack the charm of the original.

13. The 2004 movie, Musafir was a remake of U Turn and got very few things right, like catchy songs.

12. Inspired by My Best Friend's Wedding, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai is probably not one of the best films out there. But it was a guilty pleasure that we often go back to.

11. Dostana was in heavily inspired by I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and they both had their own flaws but Dostana managed to top being a stereotypical homophobic mess.

10. The official remake of Knight and Day, Bang Bang! was an action comedy that wasn't a difficult watch but definitely a tad bit boring.

9. Loosely based on the 1994 film Disclosure, Aitraaz wasn't an amazing film to be honest, but Priyanka Chopra's performance definitely stood out.

8. Bunty aur Babli was inspired by Bonnie and Clyde and was quite an entertaining film, we still find ourself humming the catchy songs.

7. An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, which was also made into a Hollywood film, Dil Bechara was an endearing watch.

6. Life In A...Metro was based on the film, The Apartment and quite beautifully captured the different aspects of love.

5. Shaurya was inspired by the courtroom drama, A Few Good Men and the performances by the leads were commendable.

4. Manorama-Six Feet Under is a crime thriller based on the neo-noir film, Chinatown and makes for a worthy watch.

3. Kaante was heavily inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, and Tarantino himself admitted that it is one of his favourite films inspired by his work. So we know why it is so high up on the list.

2. Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar was inspired by the classic film, The Godfather and is definitely one of the best political thrillers made in Bollywood.

1. Black, which was a box-office success, was inspired by American activist Helen Keller's life, and hence also took scenes from the film based on her, The Miracle Worker. One of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest.

Which remake do you think did justice to the original?