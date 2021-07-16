Whether it’s outsmarting his wife’s ex-lover or seeking vengeance for his father's murder, Lord Bobby has time and again proved his versatility in his movies.

From Humraaz and Ajnabee to Soldier, here are some jaw-dropping plot twists from his movies - ranked.

#9 - Aur Pyar Ho Gaya

Shock Level - 3.5/10 Bobbies

Remember how he disguised himself as Rohit Malhotra to make Ashi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) fall in love with him? However, she eventually meets the ‘real’ Rohit but we later find out that it’s Lord Bobby who sent his friend as Rohit to break her heart. Love makes us all ‘thoda sa pagla, thoda deewana.’

#8 - Badal

Shock Level - 4/10 Bobbies

Transforming from a dreaded terrorist into a sentimental human, this is one of the finest movies Lord Bobby starred in. Throughout the entire movie, we couldn't help but notice his oh-so-handsome looks and sing ‘tujhe dekh ke dil mera dole mere dil ki dhadkan bole'.

#7 - Bichhoo

Shock Level - 4.5/10 Bobbies



Now this one had to be on the list, right? With those black-hued vintage sunglasses and smouldering expressions, Lord Bobby stole our hearts. From a heartless assassin to ultimately an aashiq, this movie had a swarm of plot twists. With that short hair, he made our hearts go ‘tote tote’.

#6 - Naqaab

Shock Level - 5/10 Bobbies

Remember how bad we felt when he died in this movie? But do you also remember how happy we were when we found out that he is alive and is in fact, Rohit Shroff? Another gem by the famous duo Abbas–Mustan, this movie made us go ‘ek din tera ho jaaunga’.

#5 - Humraaz

Shock Level - 6/10 Bobbies

Apart from the typical melodrama, this movie actually served a fair share of plot twists. From paying his wife’s ex-lover to murder her to outsmarting the same ex-lover in the climax, ‘dil ne kar liya aitbaar’ that Lord Bobby was indeed the king of plot twists.

#4 - Ajnabee

Shock Level - 7/10 Bobbies

Remember how he hacked Vikram’s (Akshay Kumar) Swiss Bank account in this movie? That was not just ittefaq. Twenty years down the lane, he still wins the cake for the filmiest yet flawless plot reveal ever that too with a song. ‘haan tum’, Lord Bobby!

#3 - Soldier

Shock Level - 9/10 Bobbies

Now, who can ever forget this masterpiece by Abbas-Mustan? After a great turmoil of unpleasant villains, a pinch of comedy and a dash of Anu Malik songs, we learnt that Lord Bobby is actually the son of the slain 'soldier' and is here to bring his killers to justice. PS- let’s not forget that thick curly hair. We only have one thing to say: ‘mere dil jigar se guzra hai, yeh ladka idhar se guzra hai.”

#2 - Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Shock Level - 9.5/10 Bobbies

Remember when we found out that it was Isha Diwan (Kajol) who killed Governor Jaisingh Sinha (Raj Babbar) since he didn't want his son Sahil Sinha (Bobby Deol) to marry her? THE. BEST. PLOT. TWIST. EVER. Also, how can we forget that this movie gave us the iconic DJ Bobby! 'gupt gupt'.

#1 - Race 3

Shock Level - 10/10 Bobbies

And, the best plot twist ever goes to this movie. If you are a true Lord Bobby fan, we are sure that you must have watched this movie. Remember how he actually turned out to be Shamsher’s (Anil Kapoor) real son? He willingly gets himself arrested after a fight with Sikander (Salman Khan) and admits that he'll never repeat his mistakes. However, in the climax, he is seen grinding his teeth swearing revenge. How ‘selfish’ yaar!

All hail Lord Bobby!