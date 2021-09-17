Ranbir Kapoor has time and again proven that he is a stellar actor who can pull off just about any role. And so we decided to rank movies that made use of his talent, from the worst to the best.

15. Besharam

There were so many things wrong with this movie, and if you don't know what I'm talking about then consider yourself lucky.

14. Saawariya

The movie has brilliant songs but everything else fell right through and debutants, Sonam and Ranbir's acting skills didn't help.

13. Anjaana Anjaani

Great music, but a terrible storyline that basically encouraged people with mental health issues to go on a road-trip instead of seeking professional help.

12. Bachna Ae Haseeno

You know you can expect great music from most Ranbir Kapoor films, but sadly you can't say that about scripts.

11. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

This movie was fun, but that's all there was to it. And even though we don't hate it, it couldn't go higher than this on the list.

10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir was great, but the movie wasn't. So it's only this high on the list for Ranbir Kapoor's acting skills. No matter what the role.

9. Sanju

Ranbir did a good job at changing his mannerism for the film, and adapting to different body types and age groups he represented in the film.

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This movie has become one of the most favourite films of our generation. But its flimsy storyline couldn't get it higher than this.

7. Jagga Jasoos

Though this film didn't do great at the box office, it was ahead of its time and deserves more recognition.

6. Tamasha

Ved was such a well written character, and Ranbir 100% did justice to him.

5. Raajneeti

This political thriller came as an experiment for Ranbir but it was a pleasant surprise.

4. Wake Up Sid

This movie was all about following your dreams and Sid was a flawed character we couldn't help but love.

3. Barfi!

One of Ranbir's finest performances, wrapped into a film that was a complete package. This film was a class apart.

2. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

This movie was definitely a class apart and if you haven't watched it yet, you must for sure.

1. Rockstar

This film is one of the best Ranbir has ever been in. From the music, to the performances and the character development, we were left in awe.

Which Ranbir Kapoor film is your favourite?