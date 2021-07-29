From groovy music to cute faces, there was something different about the songs from the late 90s and early 2000s. However, there were also some sensual songs that were super awkward to watch when your parents were around.

Today, we ranked these songs and here is what we think.



10. Zara Zara

Who can forget the cute chemistry between R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in RHTDM? With their colour-coordinated outfits and eye-catching backgrounds, this song had some sizzling scenes that definitely made us a little awkward whenever this song was playing with our parents around.

9. Dilbar Shikdum

There is no doubt that the scorching chemistry between Rimi Sen and Abhishek Bachchan kept us glued to our television screens. From getting drenched in water to the level of intimacy in this foot-tapping number, it was surely one of the songs that we used to watch in the absence of our family.

8. Kaliyo Ka Chaman

Remember how we would watch this song every time it aired on television? Featuring Meghna Naidu, we all can agree on how bold this song was. Also, we are sure that your parents watched you grooving to this song.

7. Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko

Featuring Sailesh Gulabani and Nandini Singh, this song was simply awkward to watch with your family.

6. Gale Lag Ja Na Ja

The sizzling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in this song still gives us goosebumps. With the rain, sarees and sultry background, this song has to be one of the hottest numbers out there. Would you dare to watch this video with your parents? If you are a 90s baby, then the chances are slim.

5. Dhoom Dhoom

With her sizzling chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham, Tata Young perfectly rocked this song. Well, today’s kids will never understand the talent of watching these songs with one eye on the television screen and the other at the door.

4. Kaanta Laga

Shefali Jariwala became a household name when this song was released. Well, only we know the risk of watching this bold music video at home.

3. Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

Featuring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, this song was everything bold and risqué. This song had countless steamy scenes that were strictly prohibited to watch in our childhood.

2. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Even after 15 years of its release, this is one of the boldest and steamiest songs of all time. With the blazing chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta, this song literally set our television screens on fire.

1. Bheegey Hont

Here is our winner! *Drumrolls Please*

With Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat’s seductive pairing, this song became a benchmark of all things bold. We couldn’t dare to look at our television screens whenever this song came up in front of our parents. Now, our parents aren't to be blamed because just look at these lyrics: Kabhi mere saath koi raat guzaar, tujhe subah tak main karoon pyaar. Like seriously?

Oh well, I’m 25 and they are still embarrassing for me to watch in front of my parents. Agar relate kar paa rahe ho, toh true 90s kid ho tum.