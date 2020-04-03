Together, together, together everyone

Together, together, come on lets have some fun

Together, were there for each other every time

Together together come on lets do this right



Rings a bell? Who are we kidding? We've legit spent hours and hours of our childhood (and teenage years) watching every re-run of High School Musical and memorized every damn lyric.

I learnt the dance moves too. (I was a weird kid)

But now that all the High School Musical movies are back on Disney Plus, I am back to crushing on Troy Bolton and singing all the movie's lyrics like it was released just yesterday.

This movie has come back to us at a time when we're all stuck in a crisis. A crisis that has led us to self-isolate and has restricted us to a lockdown.

But after 14 years, there's a particular song from HSM which totally makes sense now - We're All In This Together.

The entire song at the end of the movie was about everyone coming together regardless of their differences and celebrating together.

Sure, for us, this is no time to celebrate. But instances from Italy - where people sang together from their balconies and India - where everyone collectively clapped and banged their utensils to thank our healthcare workers shows that we are all there for each other.

We're all in this together

And it shows

When we stand Hand in hand

Make our dreams come true

I mean, if you hear the lyrics word by word now, it just makes you believe that even if it comes to fighting a global pandemic like coronavirus, each and every person has the capability to fight it at their end.

Everyone is special in their own way

We make each other strong

We're not the same, we're different in a good way

Together's where we belong

Rich or poor, young or old, this calamity has made all of us collectively realize that to survive in this world, we have to help each other out. Because at the end of the day, we're fighting this as one and we are in fact, in this together.