Amazon Prime Video has finally dropped the first teaser of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan and no one can keep calm. We were kept waiting for a year since it was announced that Deepika has teamed up with filmmaker Shakun Batra for a project. But the announcement has finally been made and the first look of the film is stunning!

The film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is all set for a world premiere on the OTT platform on January 25th, 2022, just as the new year kicks in. And how do you think the beginning of 2022 could've been better?

As quoted, the film delves into the "depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path". As the Gen Z and millennials have stepped into the decade where we'll be expected to take 'life-altering decisions', the film will surely make a mark and help us navigate through. And come on, we want more of such films, don't we? Thinking adulting is scary.

Deepika had shared a BTS photo of the movie yesterday, that was captioned, "Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives!" Clearly, the actor was as hyped as us to reveal the suspense!

The electric chemistry between Deepika and Siddhant is something we couldn't take our eyes off in the teaser. We bet you can't wait for the release of the Amazon original.

Watch the teaser here.

All images are taken from Instagram.