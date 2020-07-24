The highly-anticipated romantic drama Dil Bechara is one of the many films releasing directly on an OTT platform (in this case, Disney+Hotstar) this year.

I had been waiting for the film from the day it was first announced that The Fault In Our Stars is being remade in Hindi. And yet, it's with a bittersweet feeling that I am gearing up to watch Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film performance.

As a fan of romance, drama, and movies, I am naturally excited to watch the film. And yet, I can't help but think of what it would have been like, to watch Sushant's goofy antics, warm gestures, and impeccable dance moves as Manny, in a movie theatre.

For so many of us, part of the joy of watching movies was the theatre experience. And Sushant was one of those rare actors whose smile really did light up the whole screen, and whose performances always struck a chord with the audience. As if, through his characters, he was inviting you into his world.

In Bollywood's world of glitz and glamour, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the brightest stars, whose untimely demise deeply affected his family, friends, and fans. And while it's great that we get a chance to watch him in action again, it's impossible to ignore the slight pang of regret that it won't be on the silver screen.