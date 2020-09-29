The Boys is one of the most refreshing shows we all have come across in a long time. Whether it's the show's anti-hero plot or all the anti-heroes themselves, it's captivating for sure.

But what if this show had a desi version? Well, we've thought about it and reimagined the entire star cast for the Indian version (if there ever will be). Here are our results:

1. Hrithik Roshan as Homelander

2. Saif Ali Khan as Billy Butcher

3. Kangana Ranaut as Stormfront

4. Alia Bhatt as Starlight

5. Sushmita Sen as Queen Maeve

6. Ishaan Khatter as Hughie Campbell

7. Ranveer Singh as A-Train

8. Shahid Kapoor as Frenchie

9. Vidyut Jammwal as Black Noir

10. Arjun Kapoor as Mother's Milk

11. Abhishek Bachchan as The Deep

12. Bhumi Pednekar as Kimiko

13. Tabu as Madelyn Stillwell

14. Shabana Azmi as Colonel Grace Mallory

15. Ananya Pandey as Ashley Barett

16. Naseeruddin Shah as Mr. Edgar

What do you think about this cast?