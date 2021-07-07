With the drool-worthy cast and light-hearted plotline, The Kissing Booth is not just any typical high school rom-com. And, what if we add a desi tadka to it?

Here’s who we think would be perfect if we made The Kissing Booth in India.

1. Alaya F as Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans

2. Ishwak Singh as Lee Flynn

3. Aditya Roy Kapoor as Noah Flynn

4. Harshvardhan Rane as Marco Peña

5. Sara Ali Khan as Rachel

6. Anil Kapoor as Mike Evans

7. Vedant Sinha as Brad Evans

8. Sushmita Sen as Sara Flynn

9. Jackie Shroff as Mr. Flynn

10. Sayani Gupta as Chloe Winthrop

Would you watch the movie with this cast? Let us know in the comments.