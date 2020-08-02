Season 2 of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy introduced us to some new and brilliant actors and Ritu Arya, who plays the role of Lila Pitts in the show, was one of them.

So, we did some snooping around to know a little more about her.

Ritu Arya is a British-American actress and many of you may recognize her from her roles in Humans, Doctors, Doctor Who and Feel Good to name a few.

She trained at the Oxford School of Drama and also graduated from Southampton University in Astrophysics.

She has also starred in Harlan Coben’s The Stranger on Netflix.

When she's not busy shooting, Ritu loves spending quality time with her friends and family.

Ritu is also part of a 3-member band named Kin, specialising in Indie pop music. Check out their official Instagram page.

Wondering, what her role in the band is? Well, she plays the drums. And dayum, She's quite good at it.

She also plays the guitar sometimes and she loves her jamming sessions.

Just like most of us, she enjoys traveling and exploring the world, whenever given a chance.

She's a total goof ball and her Instagram pictures are proof.

She also has an adorable pet dog named Molly who she's crazy in love with.

And soon, she'll be appearing in a spy thriller Red Notice opposite Ryan Reynolds.

So, that's Ritu Arya for you. Click here to follow her on Instagram.