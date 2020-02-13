Disclaimer: The following post contains spoilers from To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You.

If you still haven't found the time to watch the second phase of Lara-Jean and Peter Kavinsky's adorable love story (though I can't figure out why you'd wait) then stop right now. Because that's one rollercoaster of emotions you definitely need to jump on!

For those of you, like yours truly, who've caught up on all the drama, the dance, and that aquarium scene (still not over it), then you also know that ultimately, Covey picks Kavinsky. Because John Ambrose, great as he is, does not set her heart aflutter.

But, if you thought the only sad thing about the movie's ending was their childhood tree house being torn down, then sorry to burst your bubble, but that's not it. Because, in an interview with ETOnline, Lana and Noah revealed that the third part of the story spells trouble for their relationship.

With the duo heading off to college in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, their relationship faces even more challenges. And this time, they're not battling 'distractions', but rather figuring out their individual dreams.

A lot of the third movie is based around college. We tackle more real life because there's really no distractions. It's just him and I, and [we] figure it out. I think she really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you.

While the third film is supposed to be the 'most mature' film in the trilogy, Noah Centineo did say that fans aren't 'ready for it'.

Well, guess it's time to go back to the source material and understand what exactly author Jenny Han had written for on our favourite on-screen couple.