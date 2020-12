Yesterday, Twitterati witnessed actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kangana Ranaut get into a full-blown war of tweets over the latter's distasteful comments on the farmers' protest.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

While people were quick to retweet, like, and comment on the whole conversation, there was also a section of Twitterati wishing for subtitles. If you belonged to that section, then here's an English translation of all of Diljit Dosanjh's tweets:

Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?

Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?



Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey



https://t.co/QIzUDoStWs — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Are you a pet of everyone you've ever done a film with? Then the list of masters will be long?

These are not people of Bollywood, these are people of Punjab. We have a lot of courage.

Instigating people by lying to them, and playing with their emotions is something you know very well.

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Come on then

I've not just started working... how many have you licked for work then?

I don't struggle in Bollywood madam, the people from Bollywood come on their own and say, "Do this film, Sir".

I am telling you again, this is not Bollywood, this is Punjab.

You say two things, you'll not hear four but 36 things in returns.

Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..



Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..



SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..



Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..



https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

You have no respect/manners in the way you address someone's mothers and sisters.

Being a woman yourself, you state other women as someone available for ₹100.

The mothers of our Punjab are God for us.

You've tangled with a beehive now!

Google the Punjabi.

Aa JAA Aa JAA...



Oye Bad Dimag Batmeez...



Gal HO RAHI JIS MAA NU TU 100 rs. Dihadi wai Keh ke foto paee c..



Os Bebe Da JAVAB Sun Leya c Yaan Dobara Bheja..



Avi gal na ghumaa Hun.. GAL KAR NI BHAJJI DA ..



https://t.co/EmfatISrrk — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Come on, come on

You dumb, rude person

The conversation is about that mother whose photo you shared while stating that she could be hired for ₹100 per day.

Did you hear her response, or should I send it again?

Now don't turn around the topic. Either address this or run away.

These tricks of disunifying/dividing might work in Bollywood... but it won't work with Punjabis.

Aa JAA Aa JAA... @KanganaTeam



Dheley Di Akal Ni Tainu.. Sadian Maava Nu Tu 100rs Wali Das dian..



Bollywood Di Dhamki Te Draava Kisey Hor nu Daee JAA Ke..



Asi VATT Kadhan Nu Hee Jamey an



— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Come on, come on

You have no sense (literally translated: you have not even a little bit of brain). You go around calling our mothers as those that can be hired for ₹100.

Go, threaten and scare someone else with the name of Bollywood. We've been born to rid people of their ego.

You kept talking (ill) of Bollywood, and now you're suffering because you called everyone bad.

@KanganaTeam - Ek Aurat Ho Ke Dusri Aurat Nu 100rs Dehadi wali Kehna Kini Ku seyana Gal aa ?



Oh V Bazurag Maa Nu..



Es Gal Te aa .... Edar Odar Na bhajj..



Avi Havaa Ch Teer maari jani an..



— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Being a woman yourself, calling other women as someone available on hire for ₹100 is not an intelligent/sensible thing to say. That too when the woman in question is an elderly lady.

Come and discuss this topic, and don't run off to discuss other topics.

Don't shoot arrows in empty air.

It's not necessary that you be right every time.

Gal Kehdi Ho Rahi aa Eh Ja Kidar Nu Rahi aa ..?



Dimagh theek aa Tera?



Gallan Na Ghumaa.. Sidha Jawab de.. Jo bhonki an Tu sadian maava Lai..



https://t.co/K6V1SjuAi6 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

We're discussing a different topic and you're going in a different direction altogether.

Are you okay?

Don't go off-topic, answer straight... what you said (literally translated: barked) about our mothers, then come and talk to our mothers, who you stated as those hired for ₹100.

That'll rid you of your high-handed attitude (literally translated: 'Herioine'ness).

Ah Tainu Khoob Kharabe Wale Lagde ne..?



Har gal Te Khoob Kharaba.. Chauni ki an Tu ?



Eh Sadey Lai RABB DA ROOP NE🙏🏾



Tainu Bolan Di Tameez Ni Sikahi Kisey Ne



https://t.co/RCqerefEFf pic.twitter.com/dMe4Xi2H52 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Do they appear to you as one who will incite violence?

Every word you say is like that, what do you want?

They are like God for us.

Did nobody teach you any etiquette of speaking?

Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those who are elder to you.



Koi Gal Ban Rahi aa Teri...



Sanu Pata Tu Politics Join Karni an.. Par Ser Pair tan Hove Kisey Gal Da Yaar..



Gal Sirf Kisaan Di Ho Rahi aa .. Te Ju Tu Bhaunki an Sadian Maava Lai Oh Ho Rahi aa.. Bhajj Na Hun



https://t.co/yX3eFfQV3s — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Are you making any sense?

We know you want to join politics... but what you're saying should at least make sense.

The conversation is only about the farmers, and about what you said for our mothers. Run off now.

Oh, and the film you're trying to tie to this conversation, it won a National Award.

The film in question is the 2014 film Punjab 1984 starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kirron Kher.

Acha Te DIL Ch rehan Walian Maava Nu Tu 100 100 rs Wali das di an..



Tere sarey Daa Pech Jaanda Mai..



Bharat tere Kalli Da Ni.. Avi Jadon Dekho Politics..

Sab Ton Vadh Kurbanian Punjabi’an dian ne Te Tu Sadi Maava Nu Bura BHALA Boley..



https://t.co/eA4OTonHXz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Okay, and the mothers who live in our hearts, you'll call them as people available for hire for ₹100.

I know of all your ploys.

India does not belong to you alone; every time you see (Kangana's tweets), it's just about politics

Punjabis have sacrificed more than anyone else, and then you went ahead and abused our mothers.

Don't worry, you'll remember Punjabis now.

PUNJAB DI MAA NU BURA BOL KE JEHDA TU APNI AKAL DA SABOOT DITA NA..



PUNJAB V YAAD RAKHE GA TAINU..Te Tu V Yaad Rakhe gi PUNJABIAN NU 😊



Peaceful Protest Nu gumraa Karna Hee Tera Kam an.. Te eh hee Tu kardi an Shuru ton..



https://t.co/eA4OTonHXz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

The proof that you've given of your sense/intelligence by insulting the mothers of Punjab, Punjabis will not forget it... and you will remember Punjabis too.

Your job is to lead peaceful protests astray and that's exactly what you've been doing since the start.

I know all your tricks/ploys, don't worry.

Peaceful PROTEST CHAL RIHA.. Sab Kisaan’an De Naal aa .. @KanganaTeam Edey varge kush Lok Jo Bhonk Ke Mahaul Kharab karn di te divert karn Di Politics khel rahe aa.. Sarey Note Karn..



Eh Janani Shuru ton Hee Muddey nu Divert karn Da kam kardi Rahi aa..



— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

A peaceful protest is going on, and everyone is with the farmers.

Some people like Kangana who bark and ruin the situation, and try to divert attention to political agendas, is being noted by everyone.

This woman has been trying to divert the issue right from the start.

But Punjabis know you.

@KanganaTeam Desh Nu Jodan Di Gal Kar Todan Di Ni..



Ah Jawab de Phelan..



DESH TERE KALLI DA NI..



Bas Bhonki jana 24 ghante Eh Hee Kam Fadeya aa Tu..



Kisey de v maa Baap nu bura bolna eh Kehda Desh sikhaunda Bai..?



pic.twitter.com/vPrL8Z2Gr9 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Kangana, speak of unifying the nation, not dividing it.

Answer this first, this isn't your country alone.

You’ve no other work than spitting nonsense for 24 hours.

What sort of nationalism teaches you to insult the country’s elders?

She can be seen playing the nationalism card every time.



Toh Bhai Aaj Ka Last Tweet @KanganaTeam Yeh Paltu Mashoor Hai Chatne Mai Aur Mudey Ko Divert Karne Mai..



Mudda Kisaani Da aa Te Asi Sare Kisaan’an De naal an. PEACEFUL TAREEKE Naal🙏🏾



#FarmerProtest — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

So, for the last tweet of the day.

Kangana - This pet is famous for licking and diverting attention from the issue.

The issue is about the farmers and we are all with the farmers, in a peaceful manner.

Apologize to the mothers of Punjab in case you wish to improve upon your karma.

Yeh Kon Se Gang Ke Member Lagte Hain Tujey @KanganaTeam ?



Bhonkan Ton Bina Ki Kita Apan ?



Sadian Maava Nu Tu Putha Sidha Boley.. Desh te Jaan Vaar dene wale Ko Tu Gang Member baat Rahi hai..



pic.twitter.com/jeDFuaHsbr — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Translation:

Which gang's members do these people appear to you, Kangana?

What have you done apart from barking?

You say wrong things about our mothers, and those who give their lives for the nation, you refer to as gang members.

Does Sukhbir Singh's father, who is in the protest, look like a gang member to you?

And now you know or, hun tussi jande ho gall ki hori si!