From new seasons of our favourite shows to some new much-awaited web series, 2020 looks like a great year for streaming platforms. Here is a list of web series that we can't wait to stream in the upcoming year.

Breathe Season 2

While the first season starred Madhavan, the second season will mark Abishek Bachchan's digital debut with this crime drama on Amazon Prime.

Code M

Jennifer Winget plays an army officer in this web series that will be released in January 2020 on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

It Happened In Calcutta

Set in the 60s and 70s, this ALT Balaji show stars Karan Kundrra and Naghma Rizwan in the lead roles.

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

After two successful seasons on ALT Balaji, this show starring Karan Kundra is all set to come back in 2020.

Class of 2020

This ALT Balaji show is the second season of Class of 2017 and will star prominent names like Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pandey, and Nibedita Das.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3

While season three of this ALJ Balaji show is yet to hit the web in 2020, the fourth season is already being written.

Mentalhood

Karisma Kapoor will make her digital debut with this ALT Balaji show which also stars Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

The Lord of the Rings

With five seasons, this Amazon Prime series is said to be the most expensive ever made and has a budget of an incredible 250 million dollars.

House of the Dragon

This HBO series will focus on the story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones took place.

AJ and the Queen

This Netflix series set to release in January 2020 stars RuPaul as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America in a van with a tough-talking 10-year-old stowaway kid.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

This Disney+ web series is based on the comics of the same name. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

Ms. Marvel

Another series produced by Marvel Studios, Ms. Marvel will be released on Disney+ and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the adventures of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

Monsters at Work

A spinoff of the successful Monsters Inc franchise, this web series will be released on Disney+ in 2020.

She-Hulk

Created by Stan Lee, Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk is getting her very own web series on Disney+ which will release in 2020.

Ares

This Netflix horror web series will follow a group of students in Amsterdam who accidentally open a portal to a demonic world from the Dutch Golden Age.

Cursed

Based on an illustrated novel of the same name, this Netflix web series will star Katherine Langford as the Arthurian legend in the lead role.

Doctor Who Season 12

Rejoice Whovians! Season 12 of the sci-fi series will premiere on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 and will be availible on Amazon Prime.

Homeland Season 8

The eighth and final season of this hit show will premiere on February 9, 2020, and will be available in India on Hotstar.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning

This Netflix show will be based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 novel The Rise of Sivagami and will be a part of the Bahubali franchise.

Mirzapur Season 2

This super-successful web series on Amazon Prime is ready to get its much-awaited second season in 2020 and will pick up where the first season left off.

Sex Education Season 2

The second season of this unapologetic Netflix show will release on 7 January 2020 with eight new episodes.

Money Heist Season 4

Also known as La Casa de Papel, this show is about to get quite exciting with the new season after the dramatic ending of its fourth season.

Narcos Mexico Season 2

This show has been approved for two more seasons and Netflix has announced that the second one will be releasing in 2020.

Rick & Morty Season 4

While the first five episodes of this eccentric show have already released on Netflix, the last five will release in January 2020.

BoJack Horseman Season 6

While the first half of this season is available on Netflix, the second part of season 6 will release in January, 2020.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7



The seventh season of this iconic show will be released on Netflix in February 2020.

Queer Eye Season 5

The fab five are coming back with the fifth season of their reality show on Netflix in 2020.

Umbrella Academy Season 2

The second season of this Netflix show based on the graphic novels of the same name by Gerard Way will release towards the end of 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3

The third season of this cult show starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood will hit Netflix on January 24, 2020.

Schitt's Creek Season 6

The sixth season of this funny family drama will hit Netflix in January 2020.

Dracula

Based on the book by Bram Stroker of the same name, this Netflix series will focus on the vampire's gory crimes yet bring his vulnerability into the light.

Which one are you looking forward to?