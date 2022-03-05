It looks like the wedding season isn't getting over any time soon, and guess what: this particular wedding was no "office" play. We are talking about the wedding of Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur, and it was just magical.

Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa tied the knot with Sanah Kapur, daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak on March 2, in an intimate ceremony.

Actor Seema Pahwa shared the pictures from the ceremony and wrote a heartfelt caption for her son and daughter-in-law.

Who would have thought that Mussadi Lal (Pankaj Kapur) and Bhatia Ji (Manoj Pahwa) from the sitcom Office Office would share the frame once again, this time getting their children married? No, we did not.

Did you notice how Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa twinned in yellow outfits, while their husbands Pankaj Kapur and Manoj Pahwa went for an all-black attire? How cute do they look!

While Sanah wore a red and blue embellished lehenga on her big day, the groom looked dapper in a black sherwani. The couple looked beautiful in their unconventional choice of colours.

The most striking part about the wedding was the sheer simplicity we see in the pictures, as the couple didn't go for any grand themes, but kept it minimalistic. The pastel shades of the celebration were such a sight for sore eyes!

People fell in love with the classic and elegant pictures that were shared on the Instagram handles of the celebs.

Fans commented on how the wedding was absolutely gorgeous even when things weren't done going out of the way, and we agree!

Mayank shared a reel on his Instagram handle and it's lovely.

Mira Rajput Kapoor also shared glimpses from the wedding.

And Shahid Kapoor shared how his "baby sister" is all grown up and getting married in a post.

We wish the couple a happy married life!