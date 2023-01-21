Wedding bells are ringing in B-Town. The latest buzz is that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to tie the knot soon. Various media reports claim that the Shershaah stars will exchange marital vows at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 this year. Contrary to this gossip, so far, both Sid and Kiara have been tight-lipped about their rumoured wedding, just like every other Bollywood couple who remain shush in the media before dropping the D-day bomb.

Well, Sidharth & Kiara might give a surprise to us soon, till then, let’s take a lookback to wedding venues of other Bollywood actors:

1. Borgo Finocchieto- Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s intimate wedding took place at Borgo Finocchieto, a beautiful villa in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. Borgo is a 800-years-old heritage property in the countryside and perfect choice for those who love private destination weddings.

2. Umaid Bhawan Palace- Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged marital vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in 2018. Reportedly, the couple had a ₹3-crore lavish wedding at the magnificent property in which two marriage ceremonies (Hindu and Christian) along with other rituals took place.

3. Villa del Balbianello- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh picked Villa del Balbianello, a stunning historic villa near Lake Como, Italy for their intimate wedding in 2018. Deepika and Ranveer had Sindhi and Konkani marriage ceremonies at this dreamy picturesque location.

4. Six Senses Fort Barwara- Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s private wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in 2021. The 14th-century fort has been preserved and transformed into a 48-suite luxurious resort. Great choice for those who wish to have a royal wedding in Rajasthan.

5. Vastu- Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose their own home, Vastu in Pali Hill, Mumbai, as the wedding venue. After delaying their marriage for quite long amid COVID-19 pandemic, the couple ditched their wedding destination plan and got hitched in an intimate ceremony inside the ₹35-crore house last year.

6. The Mansion House- Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal at Alibaug’s The Mansion House in Maharashtra in 2021. The couple had a close-knit wedding at the gorgeous beach resort in the presence of their family members and friends.

7. The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort- Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

After dating for more than a decade, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married each other at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh, Punjab in 2021. The luxurious spa resort is surrounded by over 8000 acres of natural forest in the city. What a beautiful location.

8. Rockdale- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony at her aunt's bungalow, Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai in 2018. Wedding festivities like mehendi, sangeet, and the marriage took place inside the family mansion. However, the wedding reception was held at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

