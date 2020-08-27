Since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in June, we have seen TV news plunging to new lows every single day.

Instead of giving his family and loved ones time to grieve, the channels have shoved cameras into their faces, asked them for quotes and basically turned an unfortunate thing into a TRP-churning event.

More than 2 months later, things are only getting worse. Not even a speck of empathy is being shown towards people involved in the whole matter, and every small detail of their private lives is being made public by the channels each day.

Talking of this intrusiveness, Times Now recently did a show around 'Bhuvneshwar weed', which the anchors claim Sushant's girlfriend had consumed in April.

Declaring that the channel has the access to her conversation with a friend, anchor Navika Kumar goes on to read the texts between the two, which is both shocking and disgusting.

Navika discusses in detail, everything the actor said to her friend in a supposed chat about the drug, while 'watch rolling coverage' runs as the ticker.

She then goes on to discuss the issue with her co-anchor Rahul Shivshankar, saying that the actor's lawyers had earlier said that she doesn't consume drugs.

Believe it or not, they also throw in some jokes about weed in there.

What connection does this even have with the case? Exactly.