We all know people are obsessed with experimenting with weird and out-of-the-box food combinations. This latest trend has gotten into our heads so badly that I actually tried ‘Maggi shake’ and it sucked. Following this, we bring to you some strange food combinations that surprisingly work.

1. “French fries and powdered sugar. Learned this accidentally at the beach when the wind flipped my funnel cake over into my bucket of French fries.”

DeaddyRuxpin

2. “Mango, hot sauce, lime, & salt. Also cucumber, hot sauce, lime, & salt. I was also always a fan of avocado with salt until I tried it with sugar. Totally changes things!”

1630_Revello

3. “Peanut butter in your instant ramen. Makes it creamy like Thai style saté sauce.”

SoyBuenoWorker

4. “Honey and pizza. Especially with chicken, onion, and white sauce as the toppings. Or pineapple, jalapeno.”

5. “Potato chips dipped in vanilla pudding. I promise you it’s like a true taste of heaven.”

I_want_taters

6. “Scrambled eggs and ketchup. I hate ketchup, but love it on my eggs.“

SirChancelot_0001

7. “Spaghetti Tacos, leftover spaghetti wrapped in a soft shell with spinach and mozzarella.”

7ftMonkeyOGban

8. “Chocolate-coated potato chips are delicious.”

Tokyobeans28

9. “Pickles and peanut butter. When I was a social worker, I went to do an initial home visit with a child who was just placed in foster care. When I walked into the home, she was sitting at the kitchen table with her foster siblings, eating pickles with peanut butter spread on ‘em. She asked if I was “brave enough” to try it. Turns out I was, and it’s pretty good.”

10. “Peanut Butter on Celery. Crunchy and creamy at the same time, a fantastic appetizer. Also, Peanut Butter seems to be the undisputed champ of this thread. Versatile!”

shadowlovesme

11. “Baked beans and mayonnaise mixed together! Anyone have ever had try it has liked it, try it!”

jpraca03

12. “My friend always told me to put jelly on a grilled cheese sandwich. He swore by it, but I have yet to try it.”

harrystylesstylist

13. “I have no idea why but I really like spaghetti with hot cakes, I’ve been eating it for 5 years for breakfast whenever I can.”

NavaZmzz

14. “Apples and ketchup, when I was like, 5, my mom made my brother and me chicken nuggets with apples and we dipped the apples in the ketchup for the nuggets, it was actually good.”

15 “It’s not surprising (for me at least) but Doritos inside a subway sub is literal perfection.”

Big-Bad-Jax