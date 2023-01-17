With every generation comes new trends and ideas that are alien to the older generation. While we evolve with those trends and often try to keep up with them, some go beyond our heads. People on Reddit have listed some weird Gen Z trends. Keep reading.

K1llG0r3Tr0ut

2. “Taking up vaping. As someone who vaped for a while as one step on the path of quitting smoking cigarettes, it seems bizarre that people are choosing to get addicted to nicotine because of the branding and marketing power of…fruit flavors and colorful plastic? I don’t get it. I mean, yeah, choosing to start smoking cigarettes is dumb too but there’s much more historical, cultural, and social context to cigarettes. Vaping just seems so unbearably lame to me! No offense to those who enjoy it, of course!”

WAJGK

3. “As a gen z myself, I find trying to diagnose ourselves with a mental disorder pretty weird. I’ve never done it and I would never do it but I know some people who do it just for attention and stuff. Pretty annoying for people who are actually suffering in my opinion.”

oralofthedepths

4. “Finally I can ask this. Why do a large amount of gen Z not use capital letters? Is capitalization going the way of cursive writing?”

5. “Instagram photo dumps that are even more curated than regular photos. Recording yourself crying and posting it. That “moving an open hand in front of your face” gesture to express anything.”

Arietty

Diabetesh

7. “Posting videos where they’re just making faces with some text while a song plays that usually has nothing to do with the text. Just talk?”

PitifulCommunity808

8. “The weird duality of being knives-out judgmental over other people’s missteps or ignorance (not intentional malice, btw) while also being hypersensitive and incapable of taking constructive criticism and guidance.”

PitifulCommunity808

9. “Reaction videos. “Here, come watch me have a reaction to this thing I’m watching please, it will be so natural.” It makes me cringe the most.”

10. “As a millennial (born 88) I think most of the hate towards gen z is ridiculous. Like just a couple of years ago it was all directed at us. The only thing I find annoying is the outward appearance of being pro-mental health and anti-bullying yet talking shit about people trying too hard and mocking clothing styles, etc. same old bullying as every generation before.”

iNBee317

jujuonthatbit

12. “Publicizing private details of your life that involves others. If you’re going to break up with someone and absolutely break their heart, don’t fucking record it and put it on the internet!“

Tathanor

13. “The use of hyperbolic language. Everything is defined in the most extreme terms and often not even accurately. It’s just absurd. Words have meaning. And it’s like they think they need to frame everything in the most extreme context for their experience to be valid or something.”

SocialIQof0

14. “Some of the slang is getting a bit ridiculous. “on god” “no cap” “bussing” etc. the “on god” one is my current frustration because it sounds so overly religious – I just cannot imagine saying that when I was a teen – I dunno my gen x brain doesn’t like that one.”

